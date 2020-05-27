PharmEasy, Amazon Pay tie up for contactless payments

BENGALURU: To push online payments on its platform, medicine and healthcare ordering app PharmEasy has partnered with Amazon India to enable digital payments using the Amazon Pay wallet.

PharmEasy users can purchase medicines and healthcare products, book a lab test and get benefit from the Amazon Pay balance following the tieup.

“Through this partnership, we are enabling a seamless and reliable payment option for our users," said Saumil Parekh, VP Marketing at PharmEasy.

As a marketplace, PharmEasy works with close to 35,000 retail partners in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities.

“This partnership with PharmEasy comes at a time when along with ensuring safe digital transactions, we are also looking out for the wellbeing of our customers. They will now be able to transact using their Amazon Pay Wallet in a contactless manner while maintaining all the safety and sanitation norms," said Manesh Mahatme, Director – Experience and Merchant Acceptance, Amazon Pay India.

Last month, Amazon Pay also launched its ‘Amazon Pay Later’ service which will extend a virtual line of credit to eligible customers shopping on Amazon.in.

The digital payments arm of the e-commerce behemoth had partnered with digital lending startup Capital Float and Karur Vysya Bank for this offer.

Amazon had also then said that its customers will get access to instant credit that they can use to buy products ranging from daily needs and groceries to electronics and clothing, as well as to pay their bills on the website.

