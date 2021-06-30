Popularity of Korean shows creates opportunity for Korean packaged foods

In 2020, covid-19 led lockdown accelerated the popularity and acceptance of Korean culture in India through dramas available on several video streaming platforms as well as the Korean music bands whose craze here is legendary. Together, the admiration and adoption of Korean ethos through its entertainment content could result in an uptick in opportunity for Korean food manufacturers, ingredients and condiments makers, as well as the food services industry, the report said.

