Post-pandemic consumer behaviour likely here to stay: Manufacturers

“To my mind, will it stick? Absolutely. It will may not stay at the same heightened levels but when people have experienced the convenience, people have experienced the ease and people have been happy with the experiences, there’s no reason why they will not stick with it. But yes, as behaviours change, as they get a little more secure, you start going out so on and so forth," Bharat Puri, chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII), national committee on FMCG and managing director, Pidilite Industries, said at a virtual event on the sector organised by the industry body on Wednesday.