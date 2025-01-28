Industry
Prada sunglasses and YSL perfume: Gen Z shoppers drive demand for affordable luxury
Summary
- Gen Z accounts for 20-25% of the online lifestyle market, valued at around $4 billion in gross merchandise value, according to a 2024 report by Bain & Co. and Myntra.
A small set of young luxury consumers is emerging, buying into branded perfumes, sunglasses, and entry-level branded leather goods, said a top executive at online platform Tata CLiQ Luxury.
