“There are new consumer cohorts coming up in India. One is non-metro customers whose incomes are rising; with e-commerce, we're reaching everyone aspiring to buy luxury. The second cohort is Gen Z. They are supposed to cross 50% of the total population of the country by 2030. Both Gen Z and millennials are seeing a rise in income levels, the way they shop, the way they live, and the way they interact with brands is evolving. That is one cohort which wants accessible luxury at a very early stage in life," said Gopal Asthana, chief executive officer of Tata CLiQ Luxury.