Premium edible oils find buyers despite rising price gap

Neethi Lisa RojanVaeshnavi Kasthuril
5 min read28 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Large businesses like Marico Ltd and Tata Consumer Products Ltd are scaling their cold-pressed capabilities to capture higher gross margins.(Mint)
Summary
Health-conscious consumers are shifting toward cold- and wood-pressed oils despite higher prices, prompting large brands such as Marico and Tata Consumer Products to expand in this segment. 

Households in urban areas are increasingly choosing premium, health-focused cooking oils, even as raw material inflation and changes in import policies threaten to trouble household budgets. The demand for cold-pressed and wood-pressed oils, which are traditionally more expensive than regular refined oils, remains surprisingly steady, supported by a persistent interest in healthier eating and wellness.

The niche segment is shaping up into a high-stakes business for consumer goods giants. Large businesses like Marico Ltd and Tata Consumer Products Ltd are scaling their cold-pressed capabilities to capture higher gross margins, going head-to-head with smaller direct-to-consumer startups that built early dominance through quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto.

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Still, there are obstacles for these businesses, with rising costs of key inputs like oilseeds and copra forcing brands to absorb margin compression rather than risk alienating shoppers with price hikes. Then again, the recent reductions in import duties on crude and refined edible oils could bring down conventional oil prices and widen the cost differential between regular edible oils and premium variants again.

Yet, despite these hurdles, industry executives and analysts expect the premiumization trend to remain steady. As health and brand trust play a large part in the shift, companies are betting that consumers will make repeat purchases, driving growth in both big and small cities.

Cold-pressed and wood-pressed oils are extracted from seeds at low temperatures, without the high heat and refining used in conventional oils. Wood-pressed oils are produced with traditional wooden mills, while cold-pressed oils can be produced with various types of presses.

The growing yet niche segment is valued at about 755 crore in 2025 and projected to reach 1,214 crore by 2034.

Marico, which sells edible oils under its Saffola brand, is ‘doubling down on Saffola Cold Pressed Oils’, chief executive Saugata Gupta told Mint, calling it an ‘emerging consumer trend’.

Demand for healthier oils

Cold-pressed oils have higher margins than Saffola's core edible oil products, making the segment attractive to larger players, he added.

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Tata Consumer Products entered the segment through its Tata Sampann portfolio. Sunil D'Souza, managing director and chief executive, said in the company's first-quarter earnings call on 24 July that it saw a consumer ‘trust deficit’ around refined and cold-pressed oils.

D'Souza said the Tata brand helped address the trust deficit and offered an opportunity to drive growth with margin expansion.

Cold-pressed oils and dry fruits are being added to Tata Sampann's core portfolio of pulses, spices, poha, and vermicelli. Its cold-pressed oil business had an annual run-rate of about 200 crore in FY26, or roughly 13% of the brand's revenue of more than 1,500 crore.

Under regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) rules, refined oils must have less than 5.0 mg/kg of hexane residue and can contain approved chemical additives. Conversely, cold-pressed and wood-pressed oils must be 100% free of hexane residue and are prohibited from containing any synthetic chemicals, additives, or colourings.

Smaller cold-pressed oil makers are also reporting stronger demand, with repeat purchases helping offset the price premium.

Key Takeaways
  • Health awareness drives a steady consumer shift toward premium cold-pressed edible oils.
  • Narrowed price gaps made unrefined oils far more accessible to shoppers.
  • FMCG giants Tata and Marico target high margins in premium oils.
  • Quick-commerce platforms power repeat purchases and trial sales for D2C brands.
  • Duty cuts on conventional oils test the resilience of premium oil demand.

Dishit Nathwani, director and chief executive of House of Gulab, estimates that its cold-pressed oil business grew from around 40 crore last year to about 70 crore this year, and could cross 120 crore next year.

Nathwani said cold-pressed oils now cost about 1.7-1.8 times as much as conventional variants.

At Adya Organics, consumers who have switched to wood-pressed oils are continuing to buy them despite higher prices. Managing director Pallavi Sinha said volumes have grown over the past six to 12 months, led by repeat buyers.

Sinha expects stronger growth in FY27 as it expands distribution. Mustard is the largest oil category, followed by groundnut.

Cost differential a big factor

For Hesthetic Life, rising demand is reflected in volumes and revenue. Founder and director Ashish Thesia said volumes have risen sharply year-on-year, while revenue has roughly doubled in each of the past two years. Revenue for the latest financial year was close to 28 crore.

More than half of its direct customers repurchase, and consumers who initially buy smaller packs are increasingly switching to larger ones, Thesia said.

“The differential is still there, but it has narrowed as refined oil prices have gone up,” Thesia said. Quick commerce has become meaningful, particularly for smaller packs and first-time buyers, while the company's website and Amazon account for a larger share of sales.

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Higher global commodity and shipping costs, along with a weaker rupee, pushed up the prices of regular oil, narrowing the price gap and making cold-pressed variants more accessible to buyers. For example, refined sunflower oil sells for around 195 a litre, compared with 334 for cold-pressed sunflower oil, a differential of 139.

While demand is holding up, rising costs of seeds and copra are squeezing margins for premium oil makers, with companies absorbing part of the increase to avoid passing the full burden on to consumers.

For instance, Adya Organics passed on only part of the increase in bought-in seed and copra costs through measured price revisions, absorbing the rest through procurement planning and operational efficiencies, Sinha said. The company grows mustard, groundnut and sesame on its Bihar farm, cushioning some volatility.

Lower customs duty on imported oil

The category's demand could also face a fresh test due to recent changes in mainstream edible oil prices. On 23 September, the government cut the basic customs duty on crude soybean and palm oil to 5% from 10%, and on crude sunflower oil to nil from 10%. Duties on refined soybean and palm oil fell to 27.5% from 32.5%, while refined sunflower oil duties declined to 22.5% from 32.5%.

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Import-duty reductions typically reach wholesalers within one to three weeks, while retail adjustments can take longer because of inventory and replenishment cycles, said Rahul Guha, senior director at Crisil Ratings.

While lower conventional edible oil prices could improve household affordability, Guha does not expect a meaningful shift towards premium categories such as cold-pressed oils, given price sensitivity and the substantial price differential.

About the Authors

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

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