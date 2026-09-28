Premium edible oils find buyers despite rising price gap

Households in urban areas are increasingly choosing premium, health-focused cooking oils, even as raw material inflation and changes in import policies threaten to trouble household budgets. The demand for cold-pressed and wood-pressed oils, which are traditionally more expensive than regular refined oils, remains surprisingly steady, supported by a persistent interest in healthier eating and wellness.
The niche segment is shaping up into a high-stakes business for consumer goods giants. Large businesses like Marico Ltd and Tata Consumer Products Ltd are scaling their cold-pressed capabilities to capture higher gross margins, going head-to-head with smaller direct-to-consumer startups that built early dominance through quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto.