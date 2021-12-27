Premium household electronics, appliances drive festive demand: report

NEW DELHI: Demand for premium household appliances such as air conditioners, washing machines, smartphones, mobile computing, panel televisions sets and refrigerators surged during the festival weeks of October and November, according to data shared by market and consumer intelligence platform GfK.

The insights reveal shopping trends for 2021 compared with 2020 during the weeks before, during, and after Diwali and Dussehra. For 2021, it covered the period 4 October to 7 November. In 2020, it had tracked sales for 12 October to 15 November.

Overall, the period reported a surge in share of premium electronics to overall sales of household electronics and appliances.

“The industry has witnessed heightened consumer sentiment during the festive weeks. The surge during Diwali week (1st – 7th Nov) was higher this year, complemented by the increased contribution of premium segment across key tech and durable categories like ACs, washing machines, panel television sets, smartphones, mobile computing, and cooling devices," GfK said in its insights.

For instance, refrigerators grew 87% in the Diwali week this year when compared wi average of the four prior weeks, while smartphone volumes were up 86% in the same period.

Most white goods categories witnessed increased traction during the Diwali week, the researcher said.

A comparison of Diwali week sales with the average of the previous four weeks revealed that most product groups surpassed the Diwali week surge of the past year.

Sequentially, too, GfK compared data for weeks of October through November this year. Most categories reported an uptick in demand week-on-week starting from 4 October till 7 November. During the first week of November--Diwali week--consumer electronics and appliances registered 80-100% value and volume growth over average weekly sales in October.

Growth was highest for the washing machine category.

As per GfK Weekly Index that accounts for 30-35% of total organised offline channel, while Dussehra week accelerated consumer sentiments and set up the festive platform, the run-up to Diwali week held the key to overall market performance. Indexing against the week of 4-10 October revealed healthy performance by most categories. Numbers indicated the much-anticipated Diwali build-up in 2021 was strong, it said.

Meanwhile, online channel witnessed a jump in contribution during the pre-Diwali month across major product groups.

“In the month of October 2021, we witnessed an upsurge in premiumisation trend leading to double-digit value growth for electronics and appliances whereas smartphones accounted for high single-digit value growth compared to October 20. Within the offline channel, we witnessed the premiumization trend continued driving the value growth, which maintained the positive momentum in 2021 vs 2020," said Dheeraj Mukherjee, Head of Sales, India at GfK.

