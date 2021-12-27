Premium household electronics, appliances drive festive demand: report

As per GfK Weekly Index that accounts for 30-35% of total organised offline channel, while Dussehra week accelerated consumer sentiments and set up the festive platform, the run-up to Diwali week held the key to overall market performance. Indexing against the week of 4-10 October revealed healthy performance by most categories. Numbers indicated the much-anticipated Diwali build-up in 2021 was strong, it said.