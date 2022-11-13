Premium products override demand slowdown, inflation

“Even if you look at it from a lens of market, premium is growing faster than popular, popular is growing faster than mass. This is a very clear trend and it is, in many ways, intuitive because people who have more money are a bit more resistant to inflation than people at the bottom of the pyramid," Sanjiv Mehta, chief executive and managing director, HUL, said during the September-quarter earnings call. Growth in premium categories comes even as companies called out the weak demand scenario in the September quarter. FMCG volumes fell 0.9% in the three months ended 30 September, researcher NielsenIQ said on Thursday. Lower-income households across urban and rural pockets are feeling the pinch of high inflation affecting demand.

