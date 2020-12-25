Premium spirits fly off shelves amid pandemic

“This year, social gatherings and celebrations have shifted to homes as safety becomes the priority. These home celebrations have become crucial occasions for the alco-bev industry. Consumers have also increased their focus on elevating the quality of the home experience and are looking for avenues to premiumize it, leading to a rise in consumption of premium brands and variants," said Anmol Gill, head of customer marketing, Bacardi India Pvt. Ltd. This year’s festive season saw Bacardi clock higher sales than a year ago.