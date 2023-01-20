Price hikes help FMCG sales grow 7.4% in 2022

A strong summer lifted beverage sales with more than half of it coming during four months of the year. Demand for branded commodity products stayed steady, barring the second quarter of 2022, when inflation forced people to defer purchases, according to Bizom.“While inflation affected the prices of many products like soaps, detergent, etc, it led to a dip in the size of purchases and we are now seeing a price revision as consumer brands in home and personal care space look to improve consumption," D’Souza said. On Thursday, FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever said the worst of inflation may be behind it. The company reported a 5% rise in December quarter volumes. “Looking forward, we are cautiously optimistic in the near term and believe the worst of inflation is behind us. This should aid in a gradual recovery of consumer demand," Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and managing director, HUL, said.