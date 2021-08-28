Prices of some detergents, soaps, edible oils, shampoos, toothpastes up in Aug

“We saw continued price hikes in soaps led by inflation in palm oil and Palm Fatty Acid Distillate. Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has raised price of select SKUs of Dove, Hamam, Lifebuoy and Lux soaps by 5-15%. GCPL has raised price of Cinthol and Godrej No.1 soaps by 5-7%. In detergents, HUL has increased prices by 2-4% in select SKUs of Wheel and Surf Excel, while P&G has raised price of select SKUs of Tide Plus by 5%," the report said.

