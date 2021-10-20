NEW DELHI : Alcohol producers and retailers are bracing for a period of uncertainty, with no clarity on the pricing of liquor to be sold in Delhi under a new excise policy.

The delay will affect both manufacturers, who need to re-price and label bottles afresh, and new retailers who need to start selling alcohol from 17 November. The period of uncertainty coincides with the peak festive season as well as the wedding season.

Last month, Delhi shuttered more than 260 private vends as it transitioned to the new excise policy. People who got licences in fresh bids are slated to open stores by mid-November. Consumers in Delhi have been scrambling to get liquor of their choice as only government-run stores are operating with limited stocks.

At least three liquor manufacturers confirmed that no pricing decision has been communicated to them yet. Two retailers said they expect delays in receiving fresh stocks as the excise office has yet to decide on the pricing and labelling decisions.

Delhi’s excise office was expected to decide on alcohol pricing soon after bidding closed around 15 September. However, there has been no movement on that front.

There were no responses till press time to emails sent and calls made to the excise commissioner’s office.

“They (the excise office) haven’t given any instructions yet. We have no clue what the labelling is going to look like or what the pricing is going to be because they haven’t given any pricing guidelines. They have also said that the pricing is going to be done in consultation (with the stakeholders), but there is no clarity on that either," said Siddharth Banerji, MD, Kyndal Group, which sells The Macallan and The Famous Grouse, among other premium brands.

Labelling details on every alcohol bottle usually include the maximum retail price (MRP), the name of the company or the distributor.

“It appears to be a bit of an experimental idea. By the time this whole thing falls into place, it will be March. Without these, smaller brands will have difficulties because they will not be able to get into all the 800+ new outlets," he said.

After the completion of the tendering process, the new allottees or those who now hold the L-7Z licences for the stores were to be given two weeks to submit their inputs on the MRP to Delhi’s excise commissioner, who would then also take into account the price of the product in the neighbouring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan to arrive at the MRP.

The licensees or retailers are free to give concessions or discounts on the MRP once the stock hits the store.

Ankur Jain, founder of B9 Beverages, which owns Bira 91 beer, expects the situation to stabilize in the medium term. There is some uncertainty around the pricing, but the policy seems to be clear that minimal excise tax will be levied. “Retailers are free to potentially price the products as they deem fit. So, there will be some sort of price competition, which is always healthy," he said.

The new liquor policy attempts to ensure an equitable number of liquor vends across Delhi. The city has been segregated into 32 zones, each of which has 8-10 wards. Every ward has an average of 27 vends or liquor outlets, which will offer a walk-in experience.

varuni.k@livemint.com

