From pakoras to prawns: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses on her restaurant 'Sona'

From pakoras to prawns: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses on her restaurant 'Sona'

Priyanaka Chopra at her restaurant 'Sona'
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST ANI

  • Priyanka is undoubtedly spending quality time with her family after returning from the UK, where she was shooting for her upcoming series 'Citadel'

WASHINGTON : Actor Priyanka Chopra recently visited her newly opened restaurant 'Sona' in New York on Saturday night and treated fans to glimpses of food and exquisite decor at the venue.

Priyanka is undoubtedly spending quality time with her family after returning from the UK, where she was shooting for her upcoming series 'Citadel'.

Priyanka is undoubtedly spending quality time with her family after returning from the UK, where she was shooting for her upcoming series 'Citadel'.

Priyanka is undoubtedly spending quality time with her family after returning from the UK, where she was shooting for her upcoming series 'Citadel'.

Last night the former Miss World visited her newly opened Indian cuisine restaurant 'Sona' in New York and shared the glimpses of the drool-worthy food she gorged on at the venue that opened in March this year.

Priyanka Chopra at her new restaurant.
Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a series of pictures in which she was seen enjoying pani puri, a mouthwatering dosa with a variety of chutneys and also a platter that appeared to be full of pakoras and prawns. The actor was also accompanied by her friends for the special dinner.

Priyanka shared a series of pictures in which she was seen enjoying pani puri.
The post was captioned as, "I cannot believe I'm finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi's, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City."

