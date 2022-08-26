Priyanka Chopra Jonas partners Nykaa to sell her haircare brand Anomaly

Priyanka Chopra Jonas partners Nykaa to sell her haircare brand Anomaly2 min read . 09:36 AM IST
- During the launch, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that she still prefers to use Indian traditional methods of beauty care like rouge, curd, honey
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday announced partnership with beauty and wellness e-commerce firm FSN E-commerce, which operates under Nykaa brand, to launch her haircare brand Anomaly in India.
During the launch, Jonas said that she still prefers to use Indian traditional methods of beauty care like rouge, curd, honey but her product Anomaly has been developed with ingredients to enable people treat their hair when they are running short of time.
Launching exclusively on Nykaa on 26th August, Anomaly was built on the philosophy that everyone should have access to quality haircare without compromising on choice, price, or the planet.
Anomaly, as the name suggests, is built upon Priyanka Chopra Jonas' belief that we are all unique as individuals and our hair reflects that. Committed to making more sustainable choices in her personal life, Priyanka was motivated to channel her passion for the environment into her brand. Anomaly introduces Indian consumers to choices that empower them without costing them the earth. Everything in the collection is gender neutral, priced starting INR 750, and is housed in bottles made from 100% plastic trash and infinitely recyclable cans.
With high-performance products, affordable pricing, clean formulations & sustainable packaging.
Anomaly’s vision is to be ‘Accessible to all genders & every hair type’ via Nykaa’s unparalleled e-com presence, wide distribution of retail doors & through Nykaa’s distribution channel, Nykaa Super Store.
Anchit Nayar, CEO E-commerce Beauty, Nykaa said, “We are proud to partner with Priyanka Chopra Jonas to build her stellar haircare brand Anomaly in India. At Nykaa, we are committed to launching some of the most disruptive global brands that will garner love for their ethos, innovation, and efficacy. Anomaly’s philosophy aligns with Nykaa’s brand positioning of ‘Democratizing Beauty for All’. The commonality also extends to the meeting of two power-brands, driven by Women founders, who are changing the way beauty is accessed by consumers."
"I’m so proud to bring Anomaly haircare to India. What makes our India launch incredibly special is that this brand was born here, from the haircare routines I followed growing up, and now it’s coming home," said Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Founder of Anomaly. “We built this brand on the idea that great hair starts first with great care, something I learned from my mom and grandmom during regular oiling, deep cleaning and conditioning routines. With this in mind, and alongside my partners at Maesa, we developed a collection of products formulated with powerful and effective ingredients that love your hair from the root to tip. Thank you to the team at Nykaa for your partnership and a very warm welcome to the family.
Nykaa is a pioneer in beauty and lifestyle and has a deep understanding of what the Indian consumer wants, and I am so excited to see Anomaly grow across India under their wing."
The collection consists of end-to-end hair care solutions via shampoos & conditioners for different hair needs, a high-performance hair & scalp oil & entry into high growth & emerging product categories with a dry shampoo, and bonding mask.
