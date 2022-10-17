Procter & Gamble ups marketing to persuade consumers on pricier products

“There are certain brands that have so much loyalty, but at some point people have to make sacrifices," said Arthur Ackles, vice president of merchandising and buying for the Roche Bros. Boston-area grocery chain. He says devotion to P&G brands remains high but he is seeing more consumers switch. “Tide is sitting there at $11.99 and another brand is $3 less. It’s starting to not even be a decision for people anymore."