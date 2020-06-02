Prolonged lockdown pushed up grocery bills: Survey

"Prior to the lockdown, various retailers and ecommerce grocery apps were offering big discounts as the grocery supply market has been heating up with the arrival of apps like Amazon Pantry and Fresh, Flipkart, Big Basket, Grofers and the latest entrant JioMart. But during the lockdown, retailers as well as e-tailers minimized or eliminated the discounts they offered, forcing consumers to shell out more for the same products," LocalCircles said.