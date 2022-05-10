Proposal to ease liquor license norms in Delhi

The Delhi government has recommended changes via its group of ministers for the capital for its new excise policy that was implemented in 2021. In a letter accessed by Mint for the year 2022-23, the ministry of finance of the city headed by the city’s minister of finance, Manish Sisodia said that independent restaurants in 5-star hotels will be able to get a new license of “L-16A" which will allow them to serve liquor for 24 hours within a hotel for a license fee of ₹25 lakhs per annum instead of the current ₹1 crore per annum fee.

