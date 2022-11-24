Pubs, eateries bank on FIFA World Cup to lift consumption

Irish House, a chain of 20 bars and pubs owned by K Hospitality has ramped up marketing around the Cup. Matches being live-streamed at 9:30 pm may do well to pull in the crowds, said Sanju Arora, general manager at the chain. “FIFA World Cup is the most talked about sporting event in the country right now—we are screening live-matches pan-India," he said. It may be too early to see an immediate impact on footfall, but in pockets of Bengaluru and Mumbai inquiries have started to flow in, Arora said.