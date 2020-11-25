Puma eyes 500 crore sales on Myntra next year

Puma has been selling its products on Myntra for a decade but the two will now deepen their engagement with Puma dropping more of its pricey global sneaker collections exclusively on Myntra, doubling down its kids wear collection and increasing its women’s wear offering on the platform. “I think women's category is very important for us and we will be very strong on that front. The kid's category is growing...and the third clearly is ‘sneaker drops’ every month, and a lot of it will be only on Myntra," said Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, Puma India and Southeast Asia.