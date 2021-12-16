Purplle adds Faces Canada to its portfolio

Faces Canada is an over 40-year-old Canadian cosmetics brand that sells a range of mid-priced cosmetics in India. The brand has had a history of M&As over the last few years. In 2007 it was acquired by Indivision India Partners; it was launched in India in 2009. In 2017—Venture capital firm Sequoia India agreed to acquire Faces Cosmetics Canada along with its international subsidiaries and the ‘Faces’ brand from Indivision India Partners, managed by private equity firm Everstone Capital, for an undisclosed amount.Purplle—founded in 2012—has catalogue of over 1,000 brands and 50,000 offerings, across categories including, makeup, skincare, haircare, personal care, fragrances, and grooming appliances. It competes with homegrown beauty e-retailer Nykaa.