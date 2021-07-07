Q1FY22 growth outlook good for packaged consumer goods, margins under pressure

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite harsh lockdowns in April and May amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, packaged consumer goods makers are expected to report decent numbers for the June quarter given that the curbs were not as harsh this time around and due to the favourable base effect. Margins, however, are likely to remain under pressure for staples companies, brokerage Edelweiss said in a report on the consumer goods sector on Wednesday.

Large FMCG companies are set to announce their earnings for the June quarter. The results will give a peek into the impact of the second wave on consumer demand and business. Discretionary products and categories that rely on out-of-home consumption were hit following mobility curbs.

Large FMCG companies are set to announce their earnings for the June quarter. The results will give a peek into the impact of the second wave on consumer demand and business. Discretionary products and categories that rely on out-of-home consumption were hit following mobility curbs.

While the impact on supply chain was limited during the second wave when compared last year, rural India took a hit this time around. This impact on demand is yet to be ascertained.

"In Q1FY22, first three weeks of April saw sustained growth momentum from Q4FY21; subsequently, covid cases shot up, leading to May being a challenging month. However, in June, the sector clocked decent recovery. Year-on-year growth will still look good for most companies given wave two did not entail hard lockdowns," the brokerage said in its report.

Almost all other categories are reviving and are likely to accelerate from Q2FY22, it added. The brokerage expects rural growth revival for FMCG companies on the back of a good monsoon and government sops.

On a two-year basis, the brokerage estimates revenue and EBITDA to grow 10.5% and 2.3% for Q1FY22 vs Q1FY20.

Companies also undertook price hikes as inflationary pressures remain high. Margins, on. year-on-year basis, will be under pressure for staples companies due to commodity inflation, it added

In a quarterly update to the exchanges last week, Mumbai-based Marico Ltd said the impact on business was lesser than the first wave witnessed last year, as supply chains were evolved enough to cope with localised and staggered lockdowns. Overall demand has been trending better since early June, it added.

"The India business delivered 30% plus revenue growth, backed by a robust double-digit volume growth," it said in an update on 2 July.