The 50-year-old technology that brands and retailers are trying to quit
SummaryStandardized barcodes that stores use to scan items at checkout made their debut in 1974. Now, the industry wants to replace them with QR codes.
Scanning barcodes at checkout could be a thing of the past as early as 2027, brands and retailers say, as they work to replace the decades-old technology with newer, more capable QR codes, a move that could boost sales and customer engagement.
