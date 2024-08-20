The 50-year-old technology that brands and retailers are trying to quit

While the idea behind barcodes dates to the late 1940s, standardized barcodes—also known as universal product codes, or UPCs—made their debut in 1974 when Brussels-based not-for-profit organization GS1 created a set of standards to assign every product a 12-digit code (13 digits if outside the U.S.). Barcodes revolutionized the way retailers could track and sell inventory since they could identify a product’s information with a quick laser scan, said GS1’s President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Carpenter. Before that, each product was marked with a price that had to be manually typed into a register.