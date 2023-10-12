QSR Sector Q2 Results Preview: Weakness likely to persist in demand, margins; SSSG to turn flat
While QSR companies remain committed to their long-term target of rapid store expansion, brokerage firm HDFC Securities expects near-term moderation in the number of new store openings.
The quick-service restaurant (QSR) companies have seen sustained demand deceleration over the past few quarters. While demand normalisation and deteriorating consumer sentiment have caused same store sales growth (SSSG) to turn from flat to negative, analysts expect a further slowdown in growth metrics in the quarter ended September 2023.