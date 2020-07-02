Quality, product price more important than country of origin: Survey

The recent episodes involving China have angered Indian consumers and many Chinese smartphone brands are facing a backlash on social media. The smartphone market in India is heavily dominated by Chinese brands and currently more than half of the respondents are using some Chinese smartphone, with Xiaomi leading the race, followed by Vivo, RealMe and Oppo. In response to the calls to boycott Chinese goods, 43% of all respondents claimed to have stopped using at least one or more Chinese products or services, with Chinese smartphone users being more likely to say this as compared to non-Chinese phone users (45% vs 39%).