Losing in cities

Initial research is pointing towards kiranas losing out in the top nine cities, said Satish Meena, advisor, Datum Intelligence. “However, quick commerce is still in its early days. It is concentrated in the metro cities, that too in specific pin codes. With quick commerce being a zip code-specific phenomenon, it’s likely that kirana stores in some areas may be affected more than the others. However, quick commerce is witnessing hyper-growth now and will plateau in the future," Meena said.