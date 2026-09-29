Quick-commerce crunch forces D2C food brands to widen offline trade

With quick-commerce platforms prioritizing proven products and limiting space for new launches ahead of the festive season, direct-to-consumer (D2C) food brands are expanding their presence in general and modern trade, using business-to-business (B2B) marketplaces to widen offline distribution.
These marketplaces connect brands with neighbourhood stores and supermarkets, helping companies expand offline without building their own distribution networks. Retailers can discover new products and test demand through smaller orders, while brands gain access to outlets beyond their existing reach.