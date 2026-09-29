Quick-commerce crunch forces D2C food brands to widen offline trade

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril
5 min read29 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
logo
Quick-commerce platforms are facing space constraints as brands and product launches proliferate, experts said. Photo: AFP
Summary
As dark stores limit space for new launches ahead of the festive season, D2C food brands are turning to B2B marketplaces to build a presence in neighbourhood stores and supermarkets.

With quick-commerce platforms prioritizing proven products and limiting space for new launches ahead of the festive season, direct-to-consumer (D2C) food brands are expanding their presence in general and modern trade, using business-to-business (B2B) marketplaces to widen offline distribution.

These marketplaces connect brands with neighbourhood stores and supermarkets, helping companies expand offline without building their own distribution networks. Retailers can discover new products and test demand through smaller orders, while brands gain access to outlets beyond their existing reach.

Arvind Singhal, chairman of The Knowledge Company, said quick-commerce platforms are facing space constraints as brands and product launches proliferate, particularly during the festive season when they prioritise faster-moving stock keeping units (SKUs).

“Far too many brands have been launched,” he said, adding that retailers optimise shelf space based on product throughput. For newer brands, B2B marketplaces alone cannot solve distribution challenges, as they still need distributors or sales teams to drive product placement and consumer demand, he said.

General trade accounted for 76% of India’s packaged-food sales in FY24, compared with 17% for modern trade and 7% for e-commerce, including quick commerce, according to industry estimates. Quick commerce alone accounted for an estimated 1.5-2% of the packaged-food market, with the remainder comprising online marketplaces, brand websites and other digital channels.

Euromonitor estimates India’s snacks market at 1.97 trillion in 2026, with retail sales projected to grow 8% this year and at a CAGR of 7% through 2031.

The country’s online B2B marketplace opportunity is projected to reach $200 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) by 2030, according to estimates cited by IBEF.

Also Read | Oriflame bets on sellers, not quick commerce, to drive India growth

B2B pivot

For WellBe Foods, modern trade and large-format retail are important festive channels, said Gaurav Manchanda, founder and director of parent Nimida Group. General trade remains smaller because of distribution challenges.

Shelf space is a constraint across modern retail and quick commerce, where brands compete with private labels, Manchanda said. WellBe is focusing on modern trade and large-format retailers such as Metro Cash & Carry.

“A lot of GT and small MT retailers are discovering your brands in B2B,” he said, adding that retailers are willing to experiment with newer products at suitable prices and in smaller quantities.

WellBe has about 18,000 touchpoints across general trade, modern trade and quick commerce. Manchanda said modern trade offers better economics than quick commerce, where marketing spends are high. The company is also considering larger packs suited to modern trade and large-format retail.

Khetika, a healthy food and snacking brand, is similarly expanding across general and modern trade while using B2B platforms to widen distribution.

“B2B platforms are also looking at smaller brands because they realize that they missed the bus because the new age commerce and all the platforms gave more opportunity to new age brands,” said Prithwi Singh, co-founder and chief executive of Khetika.

B2B remains a smaller growth channel for Khetika than business-to-consumer platforms, but its distribution is shifting towards modern and general trade as it expands beyond quick commerce. Singh said the company conducts joint forecasting with B2B and B2C platforms to plan inventory, as festive demand can rise simultaneously across retail channels.

Khetika operates seven plants across India, which also serve as distribution hubs to reduce delivery lead times during demand spikes. Its Patna makhana plant, for instance, serves eastern India, Singh said. The company has entered the region through general trade and is exploring exports, having launched in the UK and preparing to enter the Middle East and Europe.

Lal Sweets is also prioritising offline retail for new products as quick-commerce warehouses fill up. “Quick commerce DCs are almost full now. We are focusing on our general trade, modern trade stores,” said founder Prateek Athwani. The company has plans for four launches, but platforms may initially take only part of the range. “If we’re launching four new products, they would be taking two still from us,” he said.

Lal Sweets is not exiting quick commerce, where its bestsellers will remain available. Athwani expects the channel to be the biggest for sweets during Diwali, but limits on new-product listings are prompting the company to focus on offline channels for assortment expansion. Blinkit and Zepto have indicated they are open to exploring products for the season, he added.

Singh said shelf-space availability for newer brands depends on product differentiation and whether they address unmet consumer needs. Khetika’s Nutty Dates, combining dates with roasted almonds and pistachios, has secured listings across quick commerce, modern trade and general trade as an alternative to conventional festive sweets.

Proven products thrive

The experience varies by brand, however. The Healthy Binge has not faced lower order quantities or requests to redirect festive inventory offline, said co-founder and chief executive Pranav Korke. Instead, platforms are prioritizing proven products.

“Platforms are not restricting quantities; if anything, they're absorbing higher volumes on proven, high-demand products while holding off on new launches until the festive rush eases,” Korke said. The company’s delivery frequency to quick-commerce platforms has risen about 50% this festive season.

The Healthy Binge has introduced Date Laddoos in three variants as an alternative to traditional mithai. Korke said platforms want evidence of demand before allocating shelf space and dark-store capacity, prompting the company to focus on fewer, targeted launches.

Also Read | Flipkart Minutes takes aim at quick-commerce leaders. It’s a long shot.

Quick commerce contributes about 70% of its revenue, e-commerce around 15%, with the balance from general trade, modern trade and corporate sales. For festive hampers, it distributes volumes across these channels.

Corporate gifting is also emerging as a source of festive demand. Korke said more businesses are choosing healthier snack hampers over traditional mithai boxes for employees and clients. Khetika is also seeing increased interest in corporate gifting, Singh said, although it currently contributes a small share of revenue.

Festive stocking cycles shift

The push to widen distribution comes as manufacturers and retailers begin preparing for the festive season months in advance, with demand for food-processing equipment, packaging materials and festive products rising ahead of bulk stocking.

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., which connects manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers, sees manufacturing activity pick up about three months ahead of the festive season, followed by bulk stocking four to six weeks before the celebrations, said Dinesh Gulati, chief operating officer.

“Three months ahead, the manufacturing activity starts seeing a rise, with incoming enquiries around food related machinery such as baking machines, beverage or food processing machines, snacks equipment, packaging machinery,” he said.

IndiaMART has seen a 25-30% increase in categories such as Indian sweets, chocolates, desserts and packaging materials during the festive stocking period. Demand for ingredients such as sugar, ghee and food flavours also rises ahead of the season, Gulati said. “Followed by this, we see wholesalers and retailers stocking in bulk 4-6 weeks ahead and this trend continues as we move closer to celebrations,” he added.

The platform has also seen increased activity from trade hubs beyond metros, including Surat, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Jaipur and Pune, Gulati said.

Also Read | Mint Explainer| How quick commerce is changing India’s super-app strategy

About the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.