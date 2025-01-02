Quick commerce in India: Boon or bubble waiting to burst?

The sector’s rapid growth reflects its appeal. Q-commerce’s share in online retail rose from a mere 0.14% in 2018 to 4.8% in 2023. Analysts expect this share to grow annually by 60–80%, potentially reaching 17–30% of the online retail market by 2028. By then, the market is projected to be valued between ₹2.32 trillion and ₹4.24 trillion. This growth is driven by rising urbanization, increased purchasing power, and consumer demands for speed, convenience, and discounts.