Industry
Quick commerce is rocketing. So, are kiranas on the way out?
howindialives.com 8 min read 02 Jan 2025, 06:51 PM IST
Summary
- Quick commerce strikes at the heart of the kirana business—groceries and daily staples. By sourcing directly from manufacturers like ITC or Hindustan Unilever, the sector can cannibalize juicy margins the traditional retail shop keeps. Here’s what our analysis of government data tells us.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: In little more than a couple of years, quick commerce has turned into the great hope of India’s startup landscape. Zomato, Zepto and Swiggy dominate, even as Big Basket, Amazon and others are trying to muscle in. In this beeline for a slice of retail, what’s going to happen to that staple of the Indian street—the neighbourhood kirana store?
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less