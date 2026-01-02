India’s quick commerce battle is set to turn even more intense in 2026 even as companies delivering groceries to electronics within minutes chase customer loyalty and improve unit economics.
Quick commerce has exploded. But 2026 is likely to be even more challenging
SummaryQuick commerce is becoming a habit for customers as platforms have started delivering everything from groceries and lifestyle products to high-end gadgets. Yet, next year may be even more challenging for the likes of Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto.
