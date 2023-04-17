Quick edit: Inflation relief

A drop to a 29-month low of 1.3% in India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rate in March, close on the heels of consumer inflation also having dipped to under the central bank’s 6% tolerance limit, may suggest subdued price pressures. But not really. A big part of the WPI drop is thanks to a statistical mirage created by last year’s high reading; it was 14.6% in March 2022. So the year-on-year incline looks a lot milder than the actual state of affairs. Any excitement over the scales in our inflation battle having turned favourable would be premature. Nevertheless, the outlook does hint at relief. Commodity prices, particularly of crude oil, have retreated from their highs, notwithstanding tighter supply by Opec-plus. In addition, monsoon rainfall has been forecast at normal levels by India’s official weather agency. Considering the heavy reliance of Indian agriculture on rainfall for irrigation, this could portend a cool-off in food prices, which forms about half the retail inflation index. How accurate that monsoon forecast turns out, though, remains a guess. Factors such as its spatial distribution would also matter much. We can’t be sure about how prices will behave.

