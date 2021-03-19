RAI seeks restoration of MSME status for retailers

Last year, the government had modified and expanded the definition of MSME. “Earlier, the criteria for defining MSME was investment in plant and machinery, now it is also based on turnover of the company. Even after the revision in the definition of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Udyam portal launched in July 2020 denies MSME status to retailers," RAI said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}