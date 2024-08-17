Blinkit has activated international orders so that people living overseas can order Rakhis and gifts for their siblings living in India

Raksha Bandhan 2024: As Raksha Bandhan 2024 approaches, several brands including online delivery platforms are offering special offers to their customers.

This year the Raksha Bandhan festival will be celebrated on 19 August (Monday).

Hyper-local delivery company Blinkit is offering a limited-time order feature for the Raksha Bandhan festival.

The delivery platform has activated international orders so that people living overseas can order Rakhis and gifts for their siblings living in India.

According to Blinkit, its Raksha Bandhan special offer is available till 19 August and people can place orders from six countries -- USA, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France and Japan.

In a post on social media platform X (formetly twitter), Blinkit co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Albinder Dhindsa said: "Raksha Bandhan special - we've switched on international orders on Blinkit till 19th August."

He added: “Folks living abroad can now place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India and we’ll deliver in 10 minutes!"

