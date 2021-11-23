Reconsider GST hike on textile and apparel, industry body to government

“On the business side, it will add to the financial burden of an already-stressed sector, slow down its pace of recovery and affect working capital requirements especially in the case of MSME businesses which account for 90% of the industry. On the consumer side, it will lead to a rise in the prices of garments, thereby hurting consumption. On the government side, in the long run, it may lead to many unorganised businesses going out of the GST net," he added.