Recovery on track for malls as second wave subsides: Crisil

“Malls in Tier-I cities – except Mumbai and Pune – have reopened faster after the second wave. The median closure period for the top eight cities was 7-8 weeks compared with 13-14 weeks during the first wave," said Anand Kulkarni, director, Crisil Ratings, adding that retail sales in malls have already reached 55-60% of pre-pandemic run rate in the first month after reopening– a level that took four-five months to reach after the first wave.

