Refurbished smartphone sales soar as new devices struggle3 min read 15 Aug 2023, 10:53 PM IST
Organized sellers such as Cashify, ControlZ, HyperXchange and Xtracover have also been seeing growth in their businesses
Sales of refurbished smartphones in the domestic markets continue to grow, defying the slowdown trend in new smartphones that have made brands struggle in one of the world’s largest electronics markets for the past four decades. Even as most of the second-hand smartphone market remains unorganized, data sourced by Mint projected a mid to high single-digit growth for refurbished smartphone market, as well as a rise of over 50% in average selling price of second-hand phones.