Refurbished smartphone sales soar as new devices struggle

On 30 August last year, Mint reported exclusively that 65 million smartphones were projected to be sold in the refurbished smartphone market by the end of 2022, as per data from market tracker Redseer. Cardoza said at the time that while the growth rate of refurbished phones had already slowed from 2021, the healthy double-digit growth rate in 2022 was due to the rising price of smartphones—and the lack of available options in budget price ranges. “This year, the refurbished phone market has continued to grow, as buyers are finding competitive premium smartphone options among an increasing number of organized sellers in the second-hand market. The sector, however, continues to be ruled by unorganized segment—which accounts for at least 80% of all refurbished or second-hand smartphone sales in the country," Cardoza said.