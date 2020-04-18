On his LinkedIn page, Shashi Kumar, co-founder, Akshayakalpa Organic Milk, says: “We are Hiring". This is indeed a rarity in these times, when the covid-19 outbreak has caused major disruptions across industries.

However, for Kumar, it’s time to expand his business, with the demand for organic milk shooting up in major metropolises.

In fact, Kumar is short-staffed and needs at least 800 delivery boys to keep up with the demand from Bengaluru and Chennai, the two cities it operates in.

“When the lockdown was announced, 600 of them left for their villages. We recruited a few, but we are still short of 300 delivery boys," he said.

The extension of the lockdown has, however, been a damper. Though he is running the factory at full capacity, the supply of packaging material from Delhi and antibiotic test kits for organic products have been severely disrupted.

Many regional FMCG businesses face similar headwinds. While larger companies with higher cash cushions can ride out the lockdown, small and medium enterprises have been hit the hardest due to manpower constraints, and low supplies and, for some, declining sales.

Akshayakalpa closed 2019-20 with a revenue of ₹65 crore. Sales will be significantly hit, by about 40%, this year, Kumar said.

Likewise, Sleepy Owl Coffee, which started India’s first cold brew coffee brand a few years ago, said sales will be muted in 2020-21. The firm had clocked a revenue of about ₹7 crore in FY20. The extension of the lockdown impacts both the company’s distribution as well as the supply of raw material.

“It would take longer for the online sales channels to open up," Ajai Thandi, co-founder, Sleepy Owl Coffee, said. “We will also run out of coffee and packaging material."

The company’s coffee is sourced and roasted in Karnataka’s Chikmagalur. He has enough inventory to last till April-end. “We had ordered more inventory but some of it is stuck on the highways."

Tabp, a Coimbatore-based FMCG company, targets the bottom-of-the-pyramid segment, such as daily wagers earning, say, ₹300 a day. Under the brand Plunge, Tabp sells apple, guava and mango juices, as well as carbonated drinks, in the rural and urban poor markets of Tamil Nadu. The extension of the lockdown is a near washout of the summer business.

“March to May is peak time for our business and contributes 50-60% of sales. People are avoiding anything cold ever since covid-19 stuck. This year’s turnover will be much lower," Prabhu Gandhikumar, founder, Tabp, said. It had clocked revenue of ₹12 crore in 2019-20. “We could pay last month’s salaries. But we have zero cash now," he added.

