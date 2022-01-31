Reliance Brands partners with designer Rahul Mishra for new ready-to-wear brand

His brand made its debut at the India Couture Week in 2015. His couture label has two flagship stores in India. In 2014, Mishra became the first Indian to win the Woolmark Prize at Milan Fashion Week. Mishra has an international footprint retailing at stores like Colette in Paris, 10 Corso Como in Milan, Harvey Nichols in London, Saks Fifth Avenue in New York, David Jones in Australia, Joyce in China, and Moda Operandi and Farfetch with online retail. “We are excited to have the opportunity via this JV to partner with Reliance Brands that brings with it a strong know-how in management of the luxury and retail landscape. It has been our desire to equally focus on ready-to-wear business and extend our universe by democratising the fashion cultivated by us," Mishra said.