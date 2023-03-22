Reliance Consumer Products to take home and personal care brands to mom-and-pop stores

NEW DELHI : After making a splash in the market with the re-launch of beverage brand Campa—Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited is set to further expand its packaged consumer consumer goods portfolio to mom-and-pop stores with the launch of home and personal care products.

The home and personal care portfolio includes brands such as Glimmer beauty soaps, Get Real natural soaps, Puric hygiene soaps, Dozo dishwash bars and liquids, HomeGuard toilet and floor cleaners and Enzo laundry detergent powder, liquid and bars.

The products will be now available across channels including kirana stores, apart from Reliance Retail’s network of nearly 3,000 modern trade stores. The company plans to aggressively scale up these launches through omni-channel distribution across India in the coming months, RRVL said in a statement on Wednesday.

To be sure, Reliance already sells some of these brands in its own modern trade outlets. Some are fresh additions to its portfolio—which will gradually be scaled up to reach general trade stores via small and low-priced stock keeping units.

The move comes after Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), had announced the company’s ambition to build a packaged consumer goods business at company’s 45th Annual General Meeting in 2022.

In December, the company also announced the launch of packaged foods brand Independence in the state of Gujarat. The brand portfolio comprises—staples, processed foods and other daily essentials such as sugar, pulses, biscuits, edible oil, flour etc. Independence is set to roll out in other markets.

“Our ambition is to help every Indian household get access to quality products at reasonable price points. This range of home and personal care products boasts high efficacy with superior formulation. These have been developed keeping ‘Real India’ consumer problems at their core," said a RCPL Spokesperson.

Launching its own brands aside, the company has also been acquiring and investing in a clutch of brands. Earlier this year—the company said it had entered into strategic partnership with Sri Lanka-based biscuit brand Maliban to develop its play in the biscuits segment. RCPL also acquired a 50% stake in beverage brand Sosyo Hajoori.

The move ties into RRVL strengthening its FMCG portfolio that now comprises heritage brands from Sosyo Hajoori, confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, Sri Lanka’s biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its own brands including Independence and Good Life, among others.