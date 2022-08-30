Reliance Jio, Meta roll out grocery shopping on WhatsApp2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 01:02 AM IST
- JioMart will be available via WhatsApp, where orders can be placed
NEW DELHI : Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta and Mukesh Ambani’s Jio have completed the integration of messaging platform WhatsApp and JioMart, which has been in the works for over a year. The two companies had announced a pilot phase for the project last December, and Zuckerberg announced the full rollout shortly after Jio’s annual general meeting on Monday.