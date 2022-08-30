Reliance Jio, Meta roll out grocery shopping on WhatsApp

JioMart is the online grocery delivery platform run by Akash Ambani’s Jio Platforms Ltd, while WhatsApp is an instant messaging platform owned by Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook). WhatsApp has been pushing its WhatsApp Business platform since last year, which allows commerce on the personal messaging platform. The integration between the two platforms has been underway since Facebook took a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms in April 2020 for ₹43,574 crore. The JioMart service will now be available for all users through WhatsApp, where orders can be placed by contacting the service through the chat platform. Zuckerberg, co- founder and chief executive of Meta, said the integration is the “first ever end to end shopping experience on WhatsApp." “Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come," he added.