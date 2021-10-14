Reliance Retail has launched a new experiential gourmet food store—Freshpik marking its foray into ultra-premium grocery segment in India.

The first store has come up at the Jio World Drive in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

The Freshpik store will offer staples, fruits and vegetables—with sections curated for exotic and organic varieties and live micro-greens apart from essential ingredients for international cuisines such as Italian, Thai, Japanese, and Korean. It will also offer breads, artisanal cheese, ice creams, frozen desserts and chocolates from local and international producers, the retailer said in a statement on Thursday.

The store is designed to allow in-house experiences. Many of these concepts are being implemented for the first time in India, the company said.

For instance, the wine store stocking renowned wines—also has an inbuilt tasting room where customers can try wines and beers of their choice, and even engage in appreciation and education sessions.

“The young ones can get a customised 3D printing done on chocolates at the Cadbury Purple room; or indulge themselves at the cheese sauce counter or the live salad and sandwiches counter. The chocoholics can savour the finest and best of chocolates from Godiva, Smoor, Cadbury and a host of finest farm-to-bar chocolate brands. The Candy Paradise is a treat for kids with M&M and 4700BC popcorn. They can also enjoy a serving of fresh milkshake and waffles at Epigamia’s Yogurt Bar or live popcorn and cotton candy pop-ups at 4700BC popcorn. At the staples counter, they can watch nut butter or nut milk being freshly prepared," it said.

Modern customer’s perception of good food is evolving every day, the company said.

This means that retailers have to step up to offer better produce as well as experiences and a wider variety.

Modern trade stores account for around 10% of sales of fast-moving consumer goods in India. Several companies including Spencer’s, More, Nature’s Basket among others operate such organized stores. Reliance Retail itself operates several grocery formats including Reliance Fresh.

