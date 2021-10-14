Reliance Retail forays into premium grocery format with Freshpik

“The young ones can get a customised 3D printing done on chocolates at the Cadbury Purple room; or indulge themselves at the cheese sauce counter or the live salad and sandwiches counter. The chocoholics can savour the finest and best of chocolates from Godiva, Smoor, Cadbury and a host of finest farm-to-bar chocolate brands. The Candy Paradise is a treat for kids with M&M and 4700BC popcorn. They can also enjoy a serving of fresh milkshake and waffles at Epigamia’s Yogurt Bar or live popcorn and cotton candy pop-ups at 4700BC popcorn. At the staples counter, they can watch nut butter or nut milk being freshly prepared," it said.

