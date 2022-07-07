Reliance Retail grabs franchise rights for Gap Inc.2 min read . 01:39 AM IST
- In 2020, Gap terminated its franchise agreement with Arvind Lifestyle Brands and shuttered stores
NEW DELHI :Reliance Retail Ltd has signed a long-term franchise agreement with American apparel major Gap Inc.The partnership will mark Gap’s return to India with its casual wear apparel brand.
In 2020, Gap terminated its franchise agreement with Arvind Lifestyle Brands, shuttered its stores and liquidated its online inventory.
The retailer could open new stores before the festive season across cities, according to people familiar with its plans. The brand could soon be available on Ajio.com, Reliance Retail’s e-commerce platform, besides its direct-to-consumer website.
“Through the long-term franchise agreement, Reliance Retail has become the official retailer for Gap across channels in India. Reliance Retail will introduce Gap’s fashion offerings to Indian consumers through a mix of exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions and digital commerce platforms," it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Reliance will sell Gap’s fashion-wear for men, women and children in India to leverage its reputation as a leading casual lifestyle brand and establish competencies in operating a robust omni-channel retail network, scale local manufacturing and drive sourcing efficiencies, it added.
Adrienne Gernand, managing director, international, global licensing and wholesale Gap Inc., said the brand will grow its business across key international markets. Gernand said partnering with regional experts such as Reliance Retail in India, will allow it to deliver relevant, purpose-driven brand to customers around the globe, while continuing to diversify its business portfolio through the partner-based model.
The move will increase competition in India’s apparel market that is dominated by homegrown as well as foreign brands. Reliance Retail and Reliance Brands, subsidiaries of Reliance Retail Ventures, sells both domestic and premium foreign brands.
Reliance Retail has steadily built a portfolio of apparel and home decor brands, besides food services with a long-term master franchise rights of Pret a Manger. The company also operates brands such as Kate Spade and Coach in India.