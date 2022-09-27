Reliance Retail launches fashion & lifestyle chain Reliance Centro

Reliance Retail launches fashion & lifestyle chain Reliance Centro1 min read . 06:50 PM IST
- The retailer opened its first Reliance Centro store in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj
NEW DELHI :Reliance Retail on Tuesday announced the launch of its fashion and lifestyle departmental store format, Reliance Centro. The retailer opened its first Reliance Centro store in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.
“Reliance Centro is aimed at democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach and connect with consumers in India – right from categories like apparels, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear to luggage and accessories with over 300 Indian and international brands," the company said in statement announcing the launch of the format.
Reliance Centro will cater to the mid-premium segment of shoppers offering lifestyle categories.
“This 75,000 sq. ft. store, which is one of its kind store in this region, is a complete departmental store with range of over 300 brands and more than 20,000 style options for the entire family," the retailer said.
The Centro chain of stores are opening in place of Future Group’s Central brand that was part of RIL’s deal to acquire the Future’s retail assets. Meanwhile, the retailer also operates fashion-focussed retail chain under the Reliance Trends brand.
Reliance Retail is fast expanding its footprint across the country’s organized retail market adding brands across value and premium segment.
Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL (Reliance Industries Limited) group. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of ₹199,704 crore and net profit of ₹7,055 crore for the year ended March 31, 2022.