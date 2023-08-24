Reliance Retail launches youth focused fashion format Yousta

New Delhi: Reliance Retail on Thursday announced the launch of its youth-focused fashion retail format, Yousta, with the opening of its first store in Hyderabad’s Sarath City Mall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this format, Reliance Retail will offer affordable fashion products for men and women priced below ₹999, with a majority priced below ₹499.

The move reinforces competition at the value-end of the market with more retailers eyeing a greater share chasing those consumers.

Reliance Retail is India's largest retailer. It already holds rights for global brands such as Gap, apart from running its own formats such as Reliance Trends and Azorte.

“Yousta is a young and dynamic brand that underlines a way of life, which will grow and evolve with the youth of this country. The team will continuously work with India’s younger generation to understand their evolving fashion needs. Yousta will not only give a voice to the youth but also give them the freedom to express themselves, because for us, they are absolute stars," said Akhilesh Prasad, President and CEO, Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail.