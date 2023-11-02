comScore
Reliance Retail’s AJIO launches D2C-focused interactive e-com platform AJIOGRAM

 Rajendra Saxena

AJIO says it aims to empower fashion startups that are challenging the norms with their vision and innovative products

According to the company, brands available on AJIOGRAM include Urban Monkey, Supervek, Quirksmith, KRÁ Life, Creatures of Habit, Cecil, Truser, Fancypants, MIDNIGHT ANGELS BY PC, Monks of Method, Crafts and Glory among others.

Reliance Retail’s fashion e-tailer AJIO on Thursday launched a D2C-focused interactive e-commerce platform AJIOGRAM as it aims to “empower Indian  fashion  startups that are  challenging the  norms with their vision and innovative products".

The Reliance Retail’s fashion e-tailer said it aims  to onboard 200 exclusive homegrown D2C brands by next year to offer customers a wide range of options from streetwear to fast, artisanal, minimalistic, quiet luxury, slow and sustainable fashion. 

In a statement, Vineeth Nair, CEO at AJIO, said: “The emerging new generation of shoppers seek more than just a product from the brand; they seek a vision and a purpose. Over the past few years, the Indian D2C revolution has produced numerous brands that have aced innovative and mindful fashion. AJIOGRAM will bring these brands under one umbrella, helping  them scale  and  accelerate their  growth  while leveraging  AJIO’s  seamless shopping experience. With this initiative, we aim to empower the next 100 fashion startups to emerge from India."

AJIOGRAM can  be  easily accessed  by  switching stores  within  the AJIO  app.

“As a young, content-driven startup, we haven’t listed on a marketplace till now since we had no space to tell our story. We decided to partner  with  AJIO because  they  give the  brands  a canvas  to  communicate with  customers through the content they are creating, helping put the products in context and making it easier to connect and communicate with customers," Pallavi Desai, co-founder, Creatures of Habit said in the statement.

AJIO said it will assist and offer  dedicated  support to the  D2C  brands to scale  and  achieve their strategic revenue growth.

AJIOGRAM offers a unique brand-centric approach wherein, unlike the status quo, brands get higher visibility with an immersive discovery experience to showcase their range of styles, it added.

Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 07:18 PM IST
