Reliance Retail’s AJIO launches D2C-focused interactive e-com platform AJIOGRAM

AJIO says it aims to empower fashion startups that are challenging the norms with their vision and innovative products

Reliance Retail’s fashion e-tailer AJIO on Thursday launched a D2C-focused interactive e-commerce platform AJIOGRAM as it aims to “empower Indian fashion startups that are challenging the norms with their vision and innovative products". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Reliance Retail’s fashion e-tailer said it aims to onboard 200 exclusive homegrown D2C brands by next year to offer customers a wide range of options from streetwear to fast, artisanal, minimalistic, quiet luxury, slow and sustainable fashion.

In a statement, Vineeth Nair, CEO at AJIO, said: “The emerging new generation of shoppers seek more than just a product from the brand; they seek a vision and a purpose. Over the past few years, the Indian D2C revolution has produced numerous brands that have aced innovative and mindful fashion. AJIOGRAM will bring these brands under one umbrella, helping them scale and accelerate their growth while leveraging AJIO’s seamless shopping experience. With this initiative, we aim to empower the next 100 fashion startups to emerge from India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AJIOGRAM can be easily accessed by switching stores within the AJIO app.

“As a young, content-driven startup, we haven’t listed on a marketplace till now since we had no space to tell our story. We decided to partner with AJIO because they give the brands a canvas to communicate with customers through the content they are creating, helping put the products in context and making it easier to connect and communicate with customers," Pallavi Desai, co-founder, Creatures of Habit said in the statement.

AJIO said it will assist and offer dedicated support to the D2C brands to scale and achieve their strategic revenue growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AJIOGRAM offers a unique brand-centric approach wherein, unlike the status quo, brands get higher visibility with an immersive discovery experience to showcase their range of styles, it added.

According to the company, brands available on AJIOGRAM include Urban Monkey, Supervek, Quirksmith, KRÁ Life, Creatures of Habit, Cecil, Truser, Fancypants, MIDNIGHT ANGELS BY PC, Monks of Method, Crafts and Glory among others.

